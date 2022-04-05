A the body of a 68-year-old woman from North Carolina was discovered floating in the Intracoastal Waterway near Colonial Mall on Monday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Kathy Holderfield of Pinehurst, North Carolina, had been staying with her husband in a Barefoot-area condo, said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard with the Horry County Coroner's Office. Holderfield's husband had reported she was missing earlier that morning.
Willard said her time of death is undetermined but occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday. An autopsy is scheduled later this week.
North Myrtle Beach police are investigating, Willard added.
