Animal welfare organization People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Waccatee Zoo, its owners and managers, detailing myriad concerns about the treatment of the animals it displays.

The 62-page lawsuit alleges that the zoo is harming many of the creatures under its care by housing incompatible species in close proximity to each other, failing to provide adequate nutrition and veterinary care to animals, and failing to provide adequate environments for the animals to exhibit the types of behavior they would naturally exhibit in the wild.

“Many animals experience negative stress due to small, insufficiently enriched spaces that provide little to do, offer inadequate opportunities to socialize, and are affirmatively dangerous,” the suit says. “Negative stress that is acute and chronic can suppress a body’s immune responses and increase susceptibility to pathogens, exposing animals to further exertion and negative stress and amplifying the risk of illness, infection, or even death.”

The suit also alleges instances where the zoo has not provided adequate shelter to certain animals, and failed to provide some of the animals with sanitary environments and clean water.

“Animals are languishing in this ramshackle roadside zoo’s cramped enclosures, where they have plucked out their own feathers, have been denied companionship, and are wasting away,” said PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for captive animal law enforcement Brittany Peet in a news release. “The plaintiffs look forward to bringing this hellhole before a judge and getting these long-suffering animals to reputable facilities where they will receive the care they desperately need.”

Among the specific examples of mistreatment alleged in the lawsuit are lions who live in unsanitary cages, parrots who have little room to spread their wings or fly and who have exhibited feather plucking behavior signifying distress, and Lila the tiger, who the lawsuit says became emaciated, lost all her fur and eventually died.