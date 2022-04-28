Animal welfare organization People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Waccatee Zoo, its owners and managers, detailing myriad concerns about the treatment of the animals it displays.
The 62-page lawsuit alleges that the zoo is harming many of the creatures under its care by housing incompatible species in close proximity to each other, failing to provide adequate nutrition and veterinary care to animals, and failing to provide adequate environments for the animals to exhibit the types of behavior they would naturally exhibit in the wild.
“Many animals experience negative stress due to small, insufficiently enriched spaces that provide little to do, offer inadequate opportunities to socialize, and are affirmatively dangerous,” the suit says. “Negative stress that is acute and chronic can suppress a body’s immune responses and increase susceptibility to pathogens, exposing animals to further exertion and negative stress and amplifying the risk of illness, infection, or even death.”
The suit also alleges instances where the zoo has not provided adequate shelter to certain animals, and failed to provide some of the animals with sanitary environments and clean water.
“Animals are languishing in this ramshackle roadside zoo’s cramped enclosures, where they have plucked out their own feathers, have been denied companionship, and are wasting away,” said PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for captive animal law enforcement Brittany Peet in a news release. “The plaintiffs look forward to bringing this hellhole before a judge and getting these long-suffering animals to reputable facilities where they will receive the care they desperately need.”
Among the specific examples of mistreatment alleged in the lawsuit are lions who live in unsanitary cages, parrots who have little room to spread their wings or fly and who have exhibited feather plucking behavior signifying distress, and Lila the tiger, who the lawsuit says became emaciated, lost all her fur and eventually died.
“Lila suffered progressive hair loss and skin issues that persisted for at least a year prior to her death,” the suit says. “Before her death, Lila was emaciated, having a likely body condition score of 1 on a 5-point scale, itself indicative of a failure to address near-death conditions.”
The suit attributes Lila’s issues in part to poor nutrition. The zoo didn’t give its tigers a veterinarian-approved diet and didn’t have a sufficient written feeding plan, the suit says.
“Waccatee fed Lila and Akshara an unbalanced, insufficient diet,” the suit said. “In addition to being high in poultry products, the diet these tigers received was insufficient to prevent deadly muscle wasting and emaciation. Before her death, Lila’s vertebrae, scapula, shoulder, hip, and other joints were visible.”
The complaint accuses the zoo of violating the Endangered Species Act, South Carolina’s public nuisance law and the Animal Welfare Act.
The suit also notes that the U.S. Department of Agriculture in February fined the zoo $7,800 for six violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
“The above deficiencies reflect not only specific incidents of neglect, but also routine failures of behavioral, medical, or other welfare monitoring that, on information and belief, cause all animals at Waccatee to suffer from preventable injuries and illnesses,” PETA said in its suit. “For example, USDA inspectors have regularly noted Defendants’ failure to notice conditions or confirm that daily observation of animals had occurred. On information and belief, these and similar conditions also cause all of the animals at Waccatee to experience prolonged negative stress.”
A person who answered the phone at the zoo in Socastee on Thursday said the zoo has no comment at this time.
Read the lawsuit and the USDA's citation of the zoo, referred to as "Exhibit 1" in the lawsuit, below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.