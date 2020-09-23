The Horry County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach.
Devin Hartman, 30 of North Myrtle Beach, died at a local hospital of injuries that were sustained in the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The crash happened just after midnight on Highway 17 near Vereen Drive.
According to a police report, an officer spotted a black Honda Civic driven by Hartman speeding in the northbound lane. Before the officer could turn on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the Honda Civic collided with a GMC pickup truck.
Both drivers initially appeared to have sustained minor injuries, the report said.
However, prior to the arrival of medics, Hartman lost consciousness. When medics arrived, they were unable to stabilize him and he was transported to Grand Strand where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
According to the report, the driver of the pickup truck was evaluated by medics and he waived transport.
The report says the driver of the pickup truck caused the accident but that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role.
Hartman did have open alcoholic beverages in his vehicle and was suspected of being under the influence, according to the report.
