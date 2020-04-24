Being quarantined at home because of COVID-19 is not a problem for many people with autism.
There’s comfort for them in those familiar surroundings, but the challenges are for their families, said Becky Large with Champion Autism Network [CAN].
CAN and SOS Health Care have moved current activities online, and that’s not too much of a leap for many of the children with autism.
“People with autism are really happy [not going outside] because they want to stay in their bedrooms playing video games anyway,” Large said.
One of the reasons Large started CAN “was to create environments that were sensory-friendly for our people with autism so they would be comfortable leaving the house.
“We wanted the entire family to be able to come out and enjoy traditional family experiences.
“Now,” she laughed, “The people with autism are generally content, no matter how crazy they’re making their families.”
Large said the parents and siblings of people with autism are the ones learning to cope with COVID-19 restrictions, because “autism is relentless.
CAN and SOS Health Care have cancelled some activities, moved many online and have still others planned for when the quarantine is lifted.
Sarah Pope with SOS Health Care said all the adult programming, including the employment program, life skills classes and even therapy sessions are online now.
Two life skills classes are held each day, and recent guests have included Ed Piotrowski doing a weather segment, Liz Calloway talking about being a radio show host and a mom sharing a bread recipe.
Those life skills classes also offer help applying for unemployment benefits and looking for new jobs.
The Project Search program is also being held online, “to keep the students up on learning job skills, seeing their friends and working on fitness and health,” Pope said.
That particular program, she explained, “takes people with intellectual disabilities in their last year of high school, and gives them the opportunity to have internships at two different sites.”
Pope said 70% of those students have jobs after a one-year internship.
CAN is holding bingo games, cooking classes and sign language instruction online, most of which is facilitated through a ZOOM link on CAN’s Facebook page.
One of the biggest challenges parents and siblings of autistic people face now is homeschooling.
“The children who’ve been going to public school have a hard time understanding why they can’t get together with their friends,” Large said.
But beyond the social aspect of going to school, that’s where many children with autism get therapy. “That’s speech therapy, physical therapy, all kinds of therapy,” Large said.
“We’ve worked all these years to get these children to come out of the house and now it’s months that they haven’t left the house in any meaningful way.
“For parents who’ve had to learn to teach their children with autism at home…couple that with the abrupt change in routine for the student. School is regimented. This is not.
“Now, the parent is the teacher, the therapist, the chief cook and bottle washer. Plus,” she said, “people with autism have other issues and the parents have no respite like going to work.
Pope said some children continue to go to behavioral therapy at the SOS locations, using social distancing, although most are utilizing online services.
“All of our adult programming has changed to an online platform and in some ways, it’s better, and we may keep some of it.”
For example, SOS’s life skills program “has provided some real benefit in being able to see as many people as we are seeing every day.
“And, people from other states have joined us online so the children get to see their friends who live in other places. We’re all seeing each other in little boxes.”
A specific benefit of the online therapy programs is consultants being able to observe in that way “instead of being another person in the room when it’s in person.”
So, while the COVID-19 quarantine hasn’t been too traumatic for many of the young people with autism, and the older ones have no option but to learn to cope, there are lots of planned activities online now and in person later.
CAN has scheduled birthday parties at a bowling alley, trips to Ripley’s Aquarium, the Fun Warehouse and the Grand 14 movie theater. Even sensory-friendly shopping at Tanger Outlets is scheduled for the coming months.
In the meantime, until those outside activities are held, Pope said SOS has done everything possible to minimize the changes that are ongoing now.
“There are some people who really can’t handle a change in their routine.”
SOS is providing stories for the youngest children, “talking on their level about what’s happening in ways their parents can reinforce at home.”
SOS will have an online trivia night with local celebrities at 5 p.m. on May 5, and on May 6, an online silent art auction fundraiser.
Both Large and Pope said their organizations’ fundraising efforts have suffered this year because of the quarantine.
Visit www.scautismhelp. com or www.ChampionAutismNetwork.org.
