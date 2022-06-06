A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Myrtle Beach Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2002 GMC Yukon traveling north around 11:45 p.m. hit a pedestrian in the roadway on Kings Road near Queens Road about a mile north of Myrtle Beach.
The driver was not hurt, Tidwell said. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.