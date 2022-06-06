police lights 2
Photo courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Myrtle Beach Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2002 GMC Yukon traveling north around 11:45 p.m. hit a pedestrian in the roadway on Kings Road near Queens Road about a mile north of Myrtle Beach. 

The driver was not hurt, Tidwell said. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased. 

Reach Christian by email or through Twitter and Facebook with the handle @ChrisHBoschult. 

1
0
0
2
0

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Christian is Texas native who welcomes any chance to do a story in the marsh or on the beach. He's a dog park regular and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. He says his margarita recipes are better than anything you'll find in a restaurant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.