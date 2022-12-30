A pedestrian trying to cross S.C. 905 near Conway died Friday night after she was struck by a car, authorities said.
Roxanna Massre, 63, perished at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy in a news release.
The wreck happened around 6:40 p.m. on S.C. 905 near Williamson Lake Circle, which is about three miles north of Conway, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2004 Chrysler sedan was heading south when the car struck the pedestrian, Tidwell said. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
No other details about the wreck have been released.
