A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. 17 in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading south hit a pedestrian walking east across U.S. 17.
“The pedestrian walked in front of the Tahoe and was struck,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell did not provide an exact location of where the wreck happened.
The driver of the Tahoe, who was wearing a seat belt, was the vehicle’s only occupant. That person was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.