Horry County Fire Rescue

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck in Carolina Forest Saturday afternoon where a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

 Image courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Carolina Forest Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at 1:51 p.m. The collision happened on Blackberry Lane.

Few details have been released, but authorities confirmed the victim is an adult. 

Horry County police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 843-248-1520.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

