A pedestrian was killed Thursday night near Loris when they were hit by a four-door Buick around 8:37 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2004 Buick going west on Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive went off the road to the left and hit a pedestrian who was walking west on the eastbound shoulder of Sandy Bluff Road.
The driver of the Buick was the only occupant of the vehicle and wasn’t injured, Tidwell said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office hasn’t identified the deceased. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.