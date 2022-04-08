A pedestrian died Thursday night after getting hit by a car north of Loris and Green Sea, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2005 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Fair Bluff Highway around 9:13 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian and an unattended vehicle near Broadwell Road.
The pedestrian was standing in the road when they were struck, Tidwell said.
The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were uninjured, Tidwell added.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
