A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car in the Green Sea area of Horry County Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Nissan sedan was going west on S.C. Highway 410 near Fair Bluff Highway around 5:45 a.m. when it hit the pedestrian.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the deceased.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.