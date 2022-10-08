A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck early Saturday near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Few details have been released about the crash, which happened around 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road near the intersection with S.C. 548, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol. The crash location is about three miles north of Conway.
A 2018 Ford 150 was heading north on Wayside Road when the truck hit the pedestrian, Miller said. No other details have been provided about the collision.
The name of the pedestrian has also not been released.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office typically identifies the deceased after that individual’s family has been notified.
Check back for updates.
