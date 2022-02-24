A pedestrian died early Thursday after being hit by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 501, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. when a 2018 International tractor-trailer heading south struck a person who was in the roadway, said Master Trooper David Jones of the Highway Patrol.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the deceased yet.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.
No more details have been provided.
Check back for updates.
