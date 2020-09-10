One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Thursday night in the Loris area.
Horry County Fire Rescue officials said personnel responded around 10:30 p.m.
Red Bluff Road near Roman Road has been shut down due the incident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Check back for updates.
