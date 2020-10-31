One person died in a single-vehicle wreck near Highway 701 and Old Bucksville Road before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said that a 1998 Ford Expedition with four people inside was traveling north on 701 before running off the right side of the road and overturning. All of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
One person died and three others were taken to local hospitals, Collins said.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.