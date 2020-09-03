One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Socastee early Thursday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.
Crews were called to a home in the 6700 block of Enterprise Road at 5:45 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control.
Four people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Two of them suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, and the other two had “serious“ injuries, HCFR said. Officials later said one of the victims died.
The blaze remains under investigation.
