A 25-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle wreck that happened Tuesday morning, authorities said.
She was identified as Jessica Hughes from the Longs area, who died from multiple injuries and trauma at the scene, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:50 a.m.
A Ford Mustang was traveling south on S.C. 905 near Station Road when it crossed the center line and struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling north.
A northbound Dodge minivan struck the Mustang, causing it to run off the left side of the road, authorities said, and the driver of the Mustang, Hughes, died in the crash.
Several others were injured in the accident and taken to a hospital, Lee said. All of the drivers were wearing seatbelts, he added.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
