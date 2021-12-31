One person is dead after a Friday morning wreck on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass at Azalea Lakes Boulevard, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2015 Hyundai Sedan was going south on Highway 17 when a 2017 Ford Taurus going east on Azalea Lakes failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, and the Hyundai hit the Taurus, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The passenger of the Taurus was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the collision, Lee said. The driver of the Taurus and the driver and passenger of the Hyundai were all wearing seatbelts and were all transported to a hospital.
The highway patrol is investigating.
