One man was cited with failure to yield following an accident that took the life of Horry County Corrections Officer Richard DeJesus and put another corrections officer in the hospital.
DeJesus, 44, joined the sheriff’s office in May of 2017, according to a statement from the department released by county spokeswoman Kelly Moore.
DeJesus “was a kind, humble and loving family man with a bright smile and servant’s heart,” the department said in the statement. “He was always engaging and encouraging to those around him. Richard was a doting father, a loving husband, and a wonderful son and son-in-law. His dedication and service will be a shining example to all who had the pleasure to serve alongside him.”
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, DeJesus and another corrections officer were on motorcycles traveling north on S.C. 707 near the Lowes Foods in Murrells Inlet.
According to the state Highway Patrol, a Lincoln SUV driven by Mark Harrison Perry attempted to cross the highway from a private drive when it was struck by the two motorcycles. DeJesus died and the other officer was taken to the hospital. They were not on duty during the incident.
Perry received a citation for failure to yield, which is normally a $155 fine, said Master Trooper Brian Lee. Since the accident did not involve high speed or reckless driving, Perry was not charged or booked.
“In that particular situation, a person is not taken and booked into jail,” he said. “They’re written a citation and they’re given a court date.”
Click here to see a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
