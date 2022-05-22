One person was killed in a fiery crash in northern Horry County Sunday afternoon, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 19 near S.C. 410, said Master Trooper David Jones of the Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2013 four-door Mazda was heading north on Highway 19 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Jones said. After impact, the vehicle caught fire.
The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. Typically that is done after the family of the deceased has been notified.
The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the wreck.
Check back for updates.
