One person died and three others were injured in a Sunday night motorcycle collision on Highway 17 south of Surfside Beach.
S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said that around 9:40 p.m., a motorcycle with two occupants struck a second motorcycle in the rear as both were traveling north on Highway 17, and all occupants were ejected.
The passenger of the motorcycle that was struck died in the wreck. The three others were injured, Bolt said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia. Deputy Coroner said Viar was not wearing a helmet and died at the hospital of mass trauma.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.