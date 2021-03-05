On person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 17 around 1 a.m. Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet ran off the left side of the road and struck the median while traveling north on Highway 17 near Palmetto Point, said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The motorcycle rider spilled the bike in the road and was hit by a Volvo, Lee added. The motorcycle rider was killed in the wreck.
The coroner’s office will determine the identify of the motorcycle rider. Highway patrol is investigating.
