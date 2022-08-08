One person died Monday in a single-vehicle wreck close to Little River on S.C. Highway 57 near Mr. Zion Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 1999 Ford Ranger was going north on S.C. Highway 57 around 11:30 a.m. when it ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch, killing the driver. Lee mentioned no other injuries.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased, Lee said. The highway patrol is investigating.
