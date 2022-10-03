One person is dead after they collided with a school bus that failed to yield the right-of-way on S.C. Highway 9 Bypass around 6:35 a.m. Monday morning.
A bus carrying seven students entered S.C. 9 Bypass from Cedar Branch Road while failing to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed Monday morning that the vehicle involved was an Horry County Schools bus.
A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado going south on S.C. 9 struck the bus that failed to yield. The driver of the truck is deceased, Lee said.
There were no injuries in the school bus.
The highway patrol is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.