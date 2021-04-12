One person died and at least two were injured in a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
A 28-year-old man from Myrtle Beach died of injuries sustained during the boating accident, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy in an email. The victim's name will be released after family has been notified.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded around 8:23 p.m. to the accident with serious injuries on the ICW near the area of 5083 Watergate Drive in Myrtle Beach, and transported two people to the hospital.
Bellamy said the fatality was not transported.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating. DNR spokesman David Lucas said officers arrested the man who was operating the 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat. There were two male and two female passengers with him.
Lucas said the boat driver will be charged with boating under the influence resulting death, which is a felony.
DNR has interviewed the driver and the surviving male passenger, Lucas said, and officers are working to find the two female passengers to interview them as well.
