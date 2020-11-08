One person is dead following a single-vehicle wreck on the South Strand that happened after a police pursuit Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. 17 North near Tadlock Drive.
A 2006 Dodge Charger was heading north on U.S. 17 and attempting to evade the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, troopers said.
The driver drove into the center median to avoid a tire deflation device, according to the Highway Patrol.
The car lost control and overturned several times in the median.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers said the driver died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Check back for updates.
