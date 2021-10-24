One person was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash on the South Strand, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 17 Business near South Jensen Drive, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the SCHP.
The operator of a 1989 Harley Davidson was heading south on U.S. 17 Business when the driver spilled onto the roadway, Pye said. No other details were provided.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the deceased yet.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.