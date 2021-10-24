One person was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash on the South Strand, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 17 Business near South Jensen Drive, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the SCHP.

The operator of a 1989 Harley Davidson was heading south on U.S. 17 Business when the driver spilled onto the roadway, Pye said. No other details were provided.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the deceased yet.

