One person died after a 2-acre fire broke out near Loris on Monday, involving a camper and several vehicles, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR said in a Facebook post that it was dispatched to the fire near the 500 block of Highway 554 in Loris at 11:19 a.m. The South Carolina Forestry Commission assisted, the department said.

Horry County police are investigating, HCFR said. The fire is contained but folks may still see smoke the area.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.