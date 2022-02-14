A person died early Monday morning after their car ran off the road north of Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2017 Honda sedan was going north on U.S. Highway 17 around 1:45 a.m. when it attempted to exit to. S.C. Highway 22 and ran off the road to the left, overturning in a retention pond.
The driver did not survive, Pye said. The highway patrol is investigating.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.
