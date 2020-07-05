One person is dead after an apparent fall from a balcony at a Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said the person fell from an upper floor of the Bluewater Resort located at 2001 S. Ocean Blvd. around 10 a.m.
"Right now, it is early in the investigation and we do not have any more information to release about the circumstances that led to the fall or the identity of the person," Vest said.
The case remains under investigation. Check back for updates.
Didn't this happen last year in Myrtle beach?
