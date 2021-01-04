North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon William Best’s funeral is 2 p.m. Friday at Alabama Theatre, according to his obituary.

Best died in a car crash in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 while responding to a call in Barefoot Resort. He was 30 years old.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

Following his Friday funeral, committal services with Masonic rites will be held at Southern Palm Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach.

