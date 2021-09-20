Here comes Kohl's.
The Grand Strand's second Kohl's location is scheduled to open in North Myrtle Beach on Oct. 31, a spokesperson said in an email.
The 55,000 square-foot store is located at 1407 Old Highway 17 North.
The store will have a similar look to other "refreshed" Kohl's store around the country, the spokesperson said, including a large active-wear section at the front carrying brands including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Champion.
The store will feature a customer service center that also does Amazon returns. It will carry brands including Sonoma Goods for Life, LC by Lauren Conrad, Nine West, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger and Lands’ End.
