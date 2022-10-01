The Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian on Friday afternoon.
“It’s hard to see it like this,” Chris Williams, a Little River resident said while looking at the pier that is now in two pieces. “This is the beach we come to a lot. My family has a lot of memories on that pier.”
Edgar Stephens, owner of the tackle shop on the pier, said that assessments of the damage are currently underway and that it is unclear if additional parts of the pier were damaged aside from the noticeable parts in the middle.
As of now, however, the pier is thought to be fixable.
"We are going to rebuild," Stephens said. "It will take five to seven months to rebuild."
Houses near the pier along North Ocean Boulevard, most on stilts, show noticeable flood damage.
“We rode this one out at the house, but it was scary. I won’t do it again,” said Sherri Keller, a longtime North Ocean Boulevard homeowner.
In Keller’s garage is a clear muddy line on the doors and walls that shows exactly how much it flooded during yesterday’s tropical storm.
“The lake here overflowed,” Keller said, referring to the Cherry Grove Inlet.
Ian did not do as much damage on the Carolina coasts as it did in Florida, but there are still multiple areas within Horry County that are without power, according to data from Santee Cooper, and residents close to the water are busy this morning removing mud and debris from their properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.