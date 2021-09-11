Friday night marked the fourth week of North Myrtle Beach’s high school football season – but only their second game.

Across the state, cases of COVID-19 have forced teams to quarantine and cancel games. The Chiefs’ first game against Conway was canceled. A week later, the team managed to beat Loris. But their match against West Brunswick on September 3 was canceled, as was their scheduled game against St. James on Friday.

After five days of of making phones calls, the Chiefs finally found a team that could replace St. James on the schedule: the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs out of Teachey, North Carolina, a town in Duplin County, about 40 minutes north of Wilmington.

The Bulldogs faced the Chiefs for the first time ever. They’re only the fifth North Carolina team North Myrtle Beach has ever played, and North Myrtle came out victorious with a 49-35 win.

“They were our 48th call,” said Chief Head Coach Matt Reel. “They were mutually interested. So hats off to them for wanting to play. We called a lot of different schools, tried to get games with a lot of different people, and for whatever reason, they wouldn’t come here and we couldn’t get it worked out to go there. I’m just happy our kids got to play, happy our seniors got some field, happy our kids got another game in before we get to our regional play.”

Reel said the team was trolling Twitter to find other programs who had lost their games but were still eligible to play before finally making a deal with the Bulldogs.

“We knew we had homecoming so we wanted our kids to be able to have that, wanted our fans and the student body to be able to have that,” Reel said. “So just trying to give them some sort of normalcy in all this craziness. And our kids, I think they soaked it up tonight. They did a good job. I’m just happy they got that memory tonight, winning their homecoming game.”

Like North Myrtle Beach, Wallace Rose-Hill’s opponents had to drop out of their game because of COVID. But head coach Kevin Motsinger was determined to get his kids on the field, even if it meant a two-hour journey across the state line.