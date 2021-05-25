North Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a large fire in a multifamily complex at 941 South Ocean Boulevard around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The department said responding crews made sure all of the building’s occupants were accounted for before backing out to fight the fire from the outside.
Susan Platt, who lives on Ocean Boulevard across the street from the building that caught on fire, said her husband woke her up around 1:15 a.m.
By 1:17 a.m., they could see smoke, Platt said, and by 1:45 a.m., the roof was engulfed in flames.
"We were in shock," Platt said. "That thing could have been rented completely and tourists could have been in there. It was scary."
She said crews fought the blaze with large booms, spraying water on the fire from different sides.
"I saw a lot of firefighters and I have to say hats off to Horry County and North Myrtle Beach," Platt said.
Around 3 a.m., the couple left to get breakfast and to get away from the smoke.
"I've never witnessed a fire like that before," she added.
There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters, the department said.
"This could have been much worse," Platt said.
Crews will remain on scene “for a good portion of the day,” the fire department said. North Ocean Boulevard is closed to through traffic.
Horry County Fire Rescue, Sunset Beach Fire Department and Calabash Fire Department also assisted on the scene, and Grissettown-Longwood Fire Rescue helped cover the north end of the city while firefighters fought the blaze.
Check back for updates.
