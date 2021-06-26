Longs post office fire

Longs post office fire, courtesy Horry County Fire Rescue. 

 Christian Boschult christian.boschult@myhorrynews.com

Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 10:38 p.m. Friday to an involved structure fire at the Longs post office at 50 E. Highway 9, the agency said in a Facebook post. 

The two-alarm fire was put out by HCFR without any injuries, the agency said. Loris Fire Department assisted with the call.

The fire is under investigation. 

