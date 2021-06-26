Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 10:38 p.m. Friday to an involved structure fire at the Longs post office at 50 E. Highway 9, the agency said in a Facebook post.
The two-alarm fire was put out by HCFR without any injuries, the agency said. Loris Fire Department assisted with the call.
The fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.