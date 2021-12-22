Horry County’s latest map of voting districts addresses some of the concerns raised by Black leaders, though the proposed lines would still divide neighborhoods that are now in the same district.

Black leaders blasted the first draft map that was unveiled last month, saying it would dilute Black voting strength by splitting historic communities among three council and school board districts. The revised map, which was released last week, includes more of those communities in a single district, though not all of them.

“That would ease the concerns somewhat,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut, adding that most of the Black neighborhoods in and around the city would be in District 2, while the Pine Island area would remain in District 3. A few south end neighborhoods would also be in District 4. “It’s definitely better than it was.”

Redistricting is conducted after each U.S. Census to account for population changes in the county. The process requires taking the county’s population (351,029 people) and dividing it by the number of council/school board seats (11). Officials then seek to draw districts that each have about the same number of people, ideally within 2% of that target.

But there are multiple considerations. County officials don’t want to draw a district with two council members or one without an incumbent. Legally, they cannot create districts that discriminate based on race, and they also must draw districts that are contiguous.

Maintaining historic communities, compactness and preserving political subdivisions are also factors in the process.

“It’s just not drawing lines on a map,” county attorney Arrigo Carotti said. “There are constraints that we face with shifting populations, numbers that we have to comply with, demographics that we have to contend with. And when you move one line, you’ve got to move another and another and another. I’ve heard it described as a wave effect. Once you touch the map in one area, it has ripples all across the county.”