Horry County’s latest map of voting districts addresses some of the concerns raised by Black leaders, though the proposed lines would still divide neighborhoods that are now in the same district.
Black leaders blasted the first draft map that was unveiled last month, saying it would dilute Black voting strength by splitting historic communities among three council and school board districts. The revised map, which was released last week, includes more of those communities in a single district, though not all of them.
“That would ease the concerns somewhat,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut, adding that most of the Black neighborhoods in and around the city would be in District 2, while the Pine Island area would remain in District 3. A few south end neighborhoods would also be in District 4. “It’s definitely better than it was.”
Redistricting is conducted after each U.S. Census to account for population changes in the county. The process requires taking the county’s population (351,029 people) and dividing it by the number of council/school board seats (11). Officials then seek to draw districts that each have about the same number of people, ideally within 2% of that target.
But there are multiple considerations. County officials don’t want to draw a district with two council members or one without an incumbent. Legally, they cannot create districts that discriminate based on race, and they also must draw districts that are contiguous.
Maintaining historic communities, compactness and preserving political subdivisions are also factors in the process.
“It’s just not drawing lines on a map,” county attorney Arrigo Carotti said. “There are constraints that we face with shifting populations, numbers that we have to comply with, demographics that we have to contend with. And when you move one line, you’ve got to move another and another and another. I’ve heard it described as a wave effect. Once you touch the map in one area, it has ripples all across the county.”
Under the current map, all the neighborhoods in question lie in District 3, which is 18% Black. The first map proposed would have dropped that figure to 9%. Some Black residents would have been shifted into neighboring districts 2 and 4, but those districts wouldn’t have the percentage of Black residents that District 3 has today. District 2 would be 11% Black and District 4 would be at 8% under that map.
The second draft map released last week increased District 2’s Black population to 14% while District 3’s fell to 8%.
Some leaders have pointed out that District 3 elected a Black representative to county council in a 2015 special election (former councilman Jimmy Washington). They didn’t see that as possible under the first draft of the maps.
But after speaking with county officials, Chestnut said he doesn’t see a way to draw a district that accounts for the population changes and still includes all of the Myrtle Beach area’s Black neighborhoods.
He cited the growth in Carolina Forest as the reason for those limitations.
“When District 3 started branching out more in the Carolina Forest area, things kind of changed a little bit,” he said. “The numbers here would not work to try to get someone on this side [in Myrtle Beach], I guess you would say, elected to District 3 because of the makeup of the district with Carolina Forest.”
Myrtle Beach NAACP President Mickey James said he also feels more comfortable with the revised map. He plans to schedule a community meeting in early January to discuss the potential changes with residents.
"We feel like it's not going to hurt the African-American populace as hard … as far as the representation," he said.
The central criticism is that the proposed map would divide voters in historic Black neighborhoods among multiple districts, thus diluting their voting power.
Last week, the committee tasked with shaping the map explained that they had tried to respond to the concerns raised by the public. Along with the shift in the Myrtle Beach area districts, they also moved the Wild Wing neighborhood out of District 3. Some Carolina Forest residents had noted that Wild Wing lies in the city of Conway, while Carolina Forest is an unincorporated area and District 3 is designed to be anchored in Carolina Forest.
The new map also included tweaks to the Nixon Crossroads section of the map.
“It’s important for the public to know that this committee takes very, very seriously the comments that we have received throughout this process, the ones made in public and the ones that have been emailed to us,” said Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, who chairs the committee. “To take that into account, we have made serious changes to these maps to address all of those concerns that we have received to date.”
While the maps have been updated, they aren’t in their final form. The public can still submit comments about the proposed map via email to countycouncil@horrycounty.org. There will also be a public hearing on the latest map on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Horry County Government & Justice Center in Conway.
“It wasn’t as if we had already made up our mind,” committee member Doris Potter-Hickman said. “We had said earlier this was preliminary. … They still have input.”
County council members could take their first vote on the new maps as early as Jan. 18.
Closed-door meeting
Before committee members discussed the new map last week, they went into a closed-door session for about an hour.
The committee did not give a reason for entering executive session — stating a specific purpose is a requirement of state law — though their agenda noted that the session was to receive legal advice.
After the meeting, Servant defended the decision, noting that the prospect of a legal challenge to the map had been raised by the Myrtle Beach NAACP president at a recent public hearing.
“Those threats were made at the last meeting,” he said. “It was important for the whole committee to hear from our legal counsel as it relates to where we’re at in the process. That’s what it boils down to.”
But the move frustrated Katrina Reaves, who showed up to speak with the committee about the importance of doing more to publicize the redistricting committee meetings in the rural areas of the county. Reaves, who lives south of Conway, also wanted to talk about making the meetings more accessible.
“The first meeting I attended, I felt like I was a stranger at a dinner table,” she said. “They listened to what I said and they said thank you and I left. So I went to another one. They listened to what I said, they said thank you and I left. … So now that they closed the door on us, I don’t even feel like a stranger. I feel like an unwanted child.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.