Horry County’s new planning director possesses more than a working knowledge of local development.
He’s essentially grown up in the industry.
At age 7, David Jordan’s first job with his family’s construction business was picking up empty soda bottles at job sites while his father performed inspections. He received a nickel in exchange for each bottle collected, eventually allowing him to buy a Nintendo gaming system.
After earning an accounting degree from Wofford College and law degrees from the University of South Carolina and New York University (where he received his master’s), he worked in the legal field before joining his brother in the construction trade, working at their Chancel businesses.
Jordan came to work for Horry County Government in 2017 as a deputy attorney. In that role, he advised the planning department and the planning commission. Jordan was named interim planning director on April 29 and he dropped the interim tag on June 7.
The Conway native points out that his work in both the private and public sector sides of development gives him an unusual perspective, one that he hopes will help guide a department navigating a housing boom, impact fee discussions and other challenges of growth.
Jordan, 41, talked about his plans for the planning department with MyHorryNews last week. Comments have been edited for brevity.
Q. Why did you want this position?
A. “This is the action of Horry County Government when you take out public safety. … This position deals with the future of Horry County. I’m invested in the future. I’m from here and I plan on staying here and I want the best county that we can have.”
Q. You arrive at a time when a lot is happening. You’re dealing with skyrocketing growth. County council is considering impact fees. There are concerns from developers and residents. Do you find it difficult to navigate so many competing interests?
A. “I see staff’s duty as to get council all the facts and bring the competing interests to their attention in a coherent manner so they can make the best policy decisions. Because policy is set by council. And I think from my time in the legal world, the construction world, the development world and government, I can navigate those competing interests in a unique way that most professionals have not experienced.”
Q. Your family is in the construction business. If they have projects, do you recuse yourself? How do you handle that?
A. “I will not be involved in anything that my family is involved in. … I know they haven’t had a rezoning since I’ve been at the county. I mean, that’s not what he (his brother) does. He doesn’t do development. He builds for other people once the plans are done.”
Q. There are obviously going to be some big decisions made with impact fees, the proposed levies on new construction. A final vote on the fees is scheduled for July 13. If they pass, how prepared is the department for that change?
A. “The software is being updated and tested now. We’re preparing for impact fees to come in immediately.… It could start the morning of July 14 at 8 a.m. … Or it could start at some date in the future. It just depends on what happens. … Staff has been meeting to go through different scenarios that aren’t quantifiable by a little chart.”
Q. Such as?
A. “Replacement properties or replacement square footage — how to classify properties that could go either way [remodeling and adding space]… One thing that has not been played up on the impact fees, which would be a good thing, so if K-Mart in Conway was in the county, if a business goes in there, they pay zero impact fees. They can remodel the whole building and if they’re not adding any square footage, [they pay no impact fees]. So it should encourage infill development for these darkened shopping centers.”
Q. What about RIDE IV, the county’s next potential road-building program? Where does that planning process stand? When can we start to see some movement there?
A. “We’ll be gearing up. … We actually have an official map amendment coming through planning commission. … Part of the impact fees is that additional CIP (capital improvement plan), which is our wish list, the transportation wish list.”
Q. What will the county do to not only protect green space but expand the amount of undeveloped land?
A. “We have the Rural Working Group that is working on solutions for the western part of the county. The county has been aggressive. The wetlands mitigation bank is really protecting 3,600 acres in the middle of Carolina Forest. … In this past decade, with zoning categories, the county encourages and requires more open space.”
