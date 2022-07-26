More than 30 years ago, the small fire station in Longs was manned solely by area volunteers.
On Tuesday, Horry County leaders praised those volunteers and joined about a dozen career firefighters to mark the grand opening of the county’s newest fire station in Longs.
Located at 801 S.C. 9, Horry County Fire Rescue Station 13 joins 40 other fire and EMS stations scattered throughout the county.
Ground was first broken on the $2.2 million state-of-the-art facility on Feb. 14, 2020. Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said the station is long overdue.
“This area has needed this for a while,” Hardee said, noting that the coastal stations are typically built first. “If you have more sand and water, you get more attention than over here.”
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner said the time was right to place a new station in the Longs community.
“We looked at the data and realized this was one of the fastest-growing areas of the county,” Tanner said.
Tanner and the other speakers all emphasized the role of volunteer firefighters in the evolution of the Longs fire station.
“This station, itself, is a collaboration of career and volunteer staff that came together,” Tanner added. “This community is the reason we’re here.”
New additions for the station include a full array of firefighting equipment, the only drive-thru bays in the department and a fully-staffed medic unit. According to department officials, the station has actually been in operation for two months and the medic unit has already run over 200 calls.
Randy Webster, the county's assistant administrator over public safety, said he is glad the Longs community finally has a new facility.
“Funding for this, like everything else, was always the big deal,” Webster said. “Growth in the area finally picked up to make this change.”
Webster echoed the sentiments about volunteers for the Longs station.
“Those volunteer guys always got it done, whatever was needed,” he said. “What makes this station unique is not the new equipment and facilities, but this group has the most active volunteer and career staffs intertwined than any other station in the county.”
