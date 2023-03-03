In the back of a burgundy pickup, Cad Holmes spreads out his history. It’s contained in white binders filled with black-and-white photographs and documents. The binders bear the names of South Strand plantations and cemeteries, and they help explain how Holmes’ family arrived in the Burgess area in the early 1800s.
The 78-year-old speaks about his ancestors and where they are buried. Sometimes, he visits those cemeteries in the pine forests and clears the brush from around the graves. But these days he’s not only concerned with sharing the history of his community. He worries about losing it.
“I feel like we’re forgotten,” Holmes said. “When I see all the flooding, how the area’s growing, the decimation of the trees. … If we kind of paid a little more close attention to what’s happening and how things are being done in the Burgess community, we can survive. But … we’re going to be wiped out, it seems to me, before this thing is all over.”
Chief among Holmes’ concerns is the project detailed in another binder: the Southern Evacuation Lifeline (SELL), a road and bridge project that would connect the South Strand with western Horry County. SELL has been discussed for decades, but it generated a buzz recently because last week Horry County Council unanimously passed a resolution expressing support for the project.
“It’s going to devastate us,” Holmes said.
Two decades of struggle
Although the council’s resolution isn’t binding — it includes no funding and doesn’t commit the county to a route for SELL — council members hope the document will signal to Horry’s legislative delegation that they are willing to pony up matching funds for SELL if state lawmakers will contribute to the cause.
“This is a project that’s much needed,” said Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, who represents the South Strand. “If you look at the population growth on the south end of Horry County, and really Georgetown County, if the bridge in Georgetown has to close down when it gets over 50-mile-an-hour winds, everybody’s coming north. … If you look at these evacuation times, there has to be another bridge built across the Waccamaw [River]. And if not, we’re going to lose lives. It’s not if, it’s just when.”
The exact path of the road remains unclear. In 2008, local leaders released a draft environmental impact study. One early plan outlined a 22-mile highway and bridge system connecting S.C. 22 with U.S. 17 Bypass on the South Strand. Yet the project languished because of a lack of funding. After an initial $4 million federal investment, the original study became outdated and the Federal Highway Administration dropped the project in 2018.
The reason county leaders are focused on SELL now is because of RIDE III, the road-building sales tax that county voters approved in 2016. That funding package included $25 million for SELL, and those dollars are paying for a new environmental impact study to help determine the best route for the road and bridge. This work must be done before the county can pursue any permits.
County officials expect to have some of this research back by August. They are already preparing to hold community meetings this summer to discuss the studies and the next steps for the road. Servant hopes the county can obtain the necessary permits by late 2025 or early 2026.
Phase one of the project is expected to cost $450 million, though county officials have said the price tag for the total project would be well north of a billion dollars.
Servant hopes that by pushing for the funding now — state lawmakers will finalize their budget this spring — the SELL project can begin to gain some traction in Columbia. That’s why he urged council members to support the SELL resolution last week.
“All this says is that this council supports the idea of a bridge being built for the safety of its citizens and being able to move the football down the field so our delegation members can fight for funding in Columbia,” Servant said. “We’ve got to send clear messages from this council to our federal and state delegation if we expect to get matching money. And we’ve got to be unified in it. Because if we’re not unified in the messages that we send to our partners at the state level and our elected officials at the federal level, we’re not going to get matching money for any of these roads.”
‘You’re just caught between a rock and a hard place’
Just off Holmestown Road lies the house where Cad Holmes has lived for the last 40 years.
His home sits on about 4.5 acres, and he sometimes gives directions to his place by mentioning the 1936 Chevy in the front yard as a landmark.
As a younger man, Holmes moved to New York where he worked for Ford Motor Company. He returned to family property in 1983 and has lived here ever since, eventually retiring from Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
These days, Holmes serves as the community’s unofficial historian. He knows how Burgess got its name (from William Burgess, a former Confederate soldier who became the community’s postmaster in 1887), how freed slaves built a life there (hunting, trapping, making pitch out of pine sap for ships) and where to find its hidden gems (cemeteries, historic markers).
He’s also watched as development transformed so much of the area. Traffic became heavy and he avoids S.C. 707 as much as he can, particularly during rush hour.
One potential route that was developed for SELL years ago had the road ending at S.C. 707 near the Holmestown Road intersection. If the road is ever built there, he fears the project will destroy wetlands, impact cemeteries and lead to even worse traffic.
Richard Knox III, 74, shares his friend’s concerns. Recently, he’s been rallying opposition against a proposed gas station and restaurant beside his home near the intersection of S.C. 707 and Holmestown Road. He was born in the community and built his house there in 1994.
“It would disrupt this community,” he said of SELL. “Extremely detrimental to our people.”
Like Holmes, he worries about additional traffic and car crashes.
And there would be even more people coming.
“It would be like ants when you disturb an ant pile,” he said. “All of them just start coming out. And can you imagine they’re all coming out and they’re bumping into each other and moving into each other and wrecking into each other?”
Over the years, both Holmes and Knox have received offers from developers or letters from real estate folks interested in their properties. If additional development and infrastructure continue to arrive, they worry about higher taxes and the cost of living in the community forcing out longtime residents.
“You have a lot of senior citizens here who wasn’t making the high dollars, the big dollars like we’re making now,” Holmes said. “Pretty soon, your taxes are going to start going up if they start changing infrastructure. I might be able to pay mine and I might not be, but a lot of people here are not going to be able to pay their taxes. They can’t afford it. … You’re just caught between a rock and a hard place.”
‘So many minority communities have died at the foot of a bridge’
Burgess sits on one side of the proposed SELL bridge. On the other side of the Waccamaw River is another historic Black community: Bucksport.
Born from the lumber industry — Henry Buck moved to South Carolina to develop sawmills in the 1820s — the community focused on agriculture after the lumber heyday.
“After the sawmills stopped and the timber and the lumber company, this community survived off of farming,” said Kevin Mishoe, who farms in Bucksport today. “My grandfather would have been a second-generation farmer.”
Mishoe’s family moved to the farm when he was around 5 years old. He remembers his grandfather growing corn and tobacco. They raised cattle and hogs, and his grandfather supplied the local IGA and Piggly Wiggly grocery stores with produce.
Growing up, he got off the school bus and went straight to the fields to work.
Mishoe, 60, wants to maintain the rural, everybody-knows-everybody feel of Bucksport, and he worries about new development changing the landscape if the SELL project comes to fruition.
“I’m not against progress,” he said. “But I am against the destruction of the historical diversity for Horry County. There’s not very many of these communities that are left. … So many minority communities have died at the foot of a bridge or the side of a road put through their community in the name of progress. We don’t want to be a statistic.”
At Mishoe Legacy Farms, his mother, aunt and brother have joined him in focusing on preserving their agricultural heritage. Farming about 10 acres, they grow hibiscus, and they use the juice to make a red-colored drink called Bissap (Sorrel).
They also make soap, lotion and hair products from the crop. He’s long hoped to find success in a way that preserves the area’s history.
Like the folks in Burgess, Bucksport residents worry about the potential for development to reshape their community.
“A lot of the older generation has now passed on, and the younger generation they don’t really understand what it could really do for the community as far as making taxes go up,” said Michael Mishoe, Kevin Mishoe’s younger brother. “It’ll just run a lot of people out of this community.”
James Moses, another Bucksport resident, agrees.
“I just can see a major displacement,” he said. “The road won’t just come straight through. There’ll have to be a couple different branches off of the bridge. My biggest concern is people not being able to live here anymore and changing the demographics of Bucksport. … It’s a historic community. We’d like to maintain that. We’d like to hold on to that.”
Decades before the federal investment in SELL and the 2008 economic impact study, Bucksport residents heard rumblings about a bridge coming through Bucksport to U.S. 701 South.
Mary Owens, who has lived in Bucksport her entire life, remembers hearing stories about a bridge as far back as the 1960s. And when she built her home in 1974, she was told she needed to be careful because there could be a road from the coast coming through Bucksport. Owens wants to see exactly where the route would go and how it would connect with Bucksport. Wetlands destruction and flooding also weigh heavily on her mind.
“We all grew up here,” she said. “We know what we got and how we got it. And we worked for it. It wasn’t given to us. And we don’t want nobody to come in and take it away from us. … If this road comes through here and comes through our community, we are definitely going to lose it so they can build it up and it becomes another Hilton Head Island.”
Not everyone in Bucksport opposes SELL. There are some folks who want the road to be built.
But even those who see economic benefits to the project worry about the route of the road erasing family homes if it goes in certain areas.
“I want it but not on this road here,” said 83-year-old Robert Davis, who was parked along Bucksport Road last week. “It’d take five minutes to go to Burgess across there.”
However, Davis isn’t optimistic he’ll see the road built.
“Eighty years they’ve talked about changes,” he said. “My granddaddy’s gone. My daddy’s gone. Hell, I’m on the way out too and we still ain’t got it yet.”
A better bridge?
During last week’s Horry County Council meeting, council members tried to ease concerns about the bridge, saying the process would take years before they would break ground, if at all.
“We’re not putting any money behind this at this time,” Horry County Councilman Mark Causey said. “There’s money already in RIDE III to do another environmental study. So we’re a long ways off. Y’all will have a lot of time in the community to discuss this and a lot of time to look at it. … This is just saying that we think it’s a viable project.”
Yet some Bucksport residents and conservationists have urged the council to consider supporting the Busbee Bypass instead. That’s a proposed road and bridge project in South Conway.
The county’s RIDE IV Advisory Committee, the group developing the recommendations for the county’s next major road-building program, just released a list of potential projects and the Busbee Bypass had the highest score. Proponents see the project as less environmentally harmful than SELL, and much of the land on the proposed route is owned by the government or utilities.
“The Conway Busbee Bypass is much more important,” said Horry County Councilman Tom Anderson, who represents Conway and Bucksport.
“It’s a much higher priority. It would be a lot simpler road to build because we have the endorsement of the [conservation] groups that would be the first one to fight it and hold back on it.”
But SELL supporters maintain their project is years, if not a decade, ahead of the Busbee Bypass in securing permits. They don’t see one project as replacing the other.
“We’re not talking about apples and apples,” Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said. “It’s apples and oranges.”
Before passing the SELL resolution last week, council amended the document to include language that said the county would seek to protect both Bucksport and Burgess.
However, critics noted that, like other parts of the resolution, this language isn’t binding.
There are no guarantees.
“That bridge comes through, you know what comes with it — lots of development,” Kevin Mishoe said.
“Lot of times, those deep pockets, they have very little regard for history or your cultural values. It’s all about economics and the return on investment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.