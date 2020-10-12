The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Horry County Sunday afternoon.
A tornado with winds of 100 miles per hour damaged a home and barn on Oak Street just outside Conway, said Steve Pfaff, a warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Wilmington. That tornado formed in the fields north of Cultra Road before striking the home, uprooting some trees in the woods and dissipating near Brown Swamp.
Ginger Tyler, 72, was home with her dog around 4:30 p.m. when the tornado flattened her den. She moved into the main part of the house just before the den was destroyed. Neither Tyler nor her dog suffered serious injuries.
Another tornado with winds of 80 mph formed east of Conway in the area of Amber Lane and U.S. 501, Pfaff said. That tornado caused damage near Ridgefield Road, crossed S.C. 90 and damaged trees and fences in the Bridgewater subdivision. It dissipated south of Lees Landing Circle.
Tornadoes are classified based on their wind speed and destruction. The Oak Street tornado was an EF1 (winds from 86 to 110 mph). The other Horry County tornado was an EF0 (winds between 65 and 85 mph).
