The Waccatee Zoo, long a target of animal rights activists, is closing permanently, according to court filings, and the animals are being transferred to another facility in North Carolina.
The zoo’s attorney cited the cost of litigation as one of the reasons for the closure.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in April filed a lawsuit against the zoo, alleging violations of the Endangered Species Act, and South Carolina’s public nuisance law “with respect the more than 460 animals at their facility…” In a response, the zoo denied most of the allegations.
Last week, reports of the zoo’s closure began circulating on social media, and a sign at the entrance said the facility was “closed for remodeling.”
But Waccatee Zoo attorney Reese Boyd on Monday sent a letter to PETA telling the organization that due to “the ongoing expenses of this litigation and other considerations, my client has determined that its only feasible option is to close the Zoo and discontinue further operations.”
Boyd told PETA that the U.S. Department of Agriculture license for the zoo expired on Monday and that the zoo didn’t seek renewal of the license. The U.S.D.A in February had fined the zoo $7,800 for six violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
Many of the animals at Waccatee Zoo were on loan from the Zootastic Park of Lake Norman in Troutman, North Carolina, Boyd said in his letter. “As my client’s permitting (sic) to operate its facility has expired as of today, my Client made arrangements to transfer its animals to the custody of the Zootastic Park (which, as noted, already owned certain of the animals in question).”
In response, PETA on Monday filed a motion for preservation of the animals, citing their value as evidence in the pending litigation, and accused the zoo of breaching its duty to preserve evidence by “secretly” transferring evidence from their premises to an out-of-state location.
“Federal courts recognize that the captive animals at issue in Endangered Species Act and public nuisance litigation are evidence.” PETA said in a filing. “Parties to such litigation have a duty to preserve and avoid spoliation of those animals. In prior cases involving a party’s attempted unilateral transfer of captive animals at issue to third parties, such spoliation has been treated accordingly.”
Brittany Peet, PETA’s general counsel for captive animal law enforcement, said Tuesday that PETA wasn’t sure if all of Waccatee’s animals were headed to Zootastic, or whether they’d all yet been moved.
“We’re still looking into that,” Peet said. “One of the things that we’ve specifically asked the court to order is an accounting of where every single animal is currently.”
Court records show that PETA on July 22 wrote to Boyd, reminding him of Waccatee Zoo’s duty to preserve evidence in the case, including documents, video footage and the animals themselves.
“Over the past several days, Plaintiffs have learned that this reminder went unheeded,” PETA said in the motion. “Defendants instead chose to engage in secret unilateral animal transfers, necessitating the instant motion practice. In order to ensure Defendant’s actions do not further derail this litigation, this Court should, at a minimum, issue orders reiterating basic evidence preservation obligations and permitting Plaintiffs, and this Court, to determine the location and status of the animals at issue. Further relieve may then be required, such as but not limited to default judgement.”
Boyd could not immediately be reached for comment.
PETA in its motion called the Zootastic Park of Lake Norman a “dilapidated out of state roadside zoo,” that’s shown a “shocking failure to meet the minimum federal standards for the care of animals established by the Animal Welfare Act.”
A person who answered the phone at the Zootastic Park Tuesday morning said park owner Scottie Brown was out of town and would be back Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S.D.A has issued dozens of citations or warnings to the Zootastic Park since 2008, according to PETA’s motion. Recent incidents cited by PETA include animal deaths and injuries from attacks by other animals, frostbite, self-mutilation and flesh-eating maggots, animal escapes, animal attacks on humans, inadequate veterinary care and unsafe and unsanitary environments.
“Plaintiffs fear that Defendant’s actions have caused, or are likely to cause, additional harms amounting to egregious violations of the ESA and public nuisance law,” PETA said. “In addition, Plaintiff’s lawsuit seeks the permanent transfer of these animals to appropriate, reputable facilities.”
Peet said she didn’t know when a judge could issue a ruling or schedule a hearing on PETA’s motion.
“PETA’s lawsuit was filed in federal court, so this court will absolutely still have jurisdiction of Zootastic,” Peet said. “PETA is extremely concerned about the welfare of the animals at the Zootastic Park. This is a move from one shady roadside zoo where the animals are neglected to another shady roadside zoo where the animals are neglected. We’re going to keep fighting until every single one of these animals is in a reputable facility.”
