Robert McGowan of Myrtle Beach may lack the Monopoly Man-style bushy white mustache, top hat and bow tie, but when he got the chance to buy leftover wood from the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, he went all in, purchasing 70 tons of ocean-tempered boardwalk lumber.
“Something like this pops along once in a lifetime,” McGowan said. “You gotta grab it. And nobody was thinking about recycling this wood. It’s a shame.”
McGowan’s opportunity came in mid-May when he accidentally parked in front of a tool box being used by a construction crew contracted by the city of Myrtle Beach to remove existing wood decking from the boardwalk between 8th Avenue North and just beyond Pyler Park.
When the head contractor on the job asked McGowan to move his car so the crew could continue working on the boardwalk, McGowan offered a deal.
“He said, ‘How much do you want?' I said, ‘As much as I can get,’” McGowan recalled.
The work crew helped transport the 70 tons of lumber McGowan had room for on his property across 18 truckload deliveries between May and early August. McGowan said he compensated each individual crew member for their labor and paid for their lunches, spending about $7,500 in total.
“If I had one truckload delivered, that would cost me two grand on any given day of the week, but they delivered 70 tons. That’s pennies on the dollar, to me,” McGowan said.
City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the city's agreement with the contractor did not stipulate what could be done with the boardwalk wood.
"The contractor was required to demolish and remove the old Boardwalk material. Per that agreement, 'Unless otherwise indicated, demolition waste becomes the property of Contractor,'" Kruea wrote in an email. "The contractor has used roll-off containers in which to place and remove the demolition debris and has paid for their use and disposal, as well as any fees associated with the disposal. The amount ($150,000) specified in the contract was part of the agreement for that service (demolition and removal, and costs associated with it)."
His yard now covered in stacks upon stacks of salt-treated planks, McGowan plans to use some of the wood to furnish his carport and to hire a contractor to build an elevated cabin on his property. By listing the cabin on AirBnB, he plans to earn back his investment as well as make a difference in the community by selling the wood at a discounted price for private buyers.
“For vets and disabled people; 25% of the value of anything they want built in the area, if they go to Lowe's, and they say, ‘OK, it's gonna cost me $2,000 for a deck’, just pay me 500 bucks. Everybody else can pay 50%, just bring in a quote,” McGowan said.
McGowan’s first beneficiary is the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center (VWHRC), a nonprofit veteran organization in Little River. He plans to donate up to 30 tons of wood.
“He could’ve reached out to anybody,” VWHRC executive director Scott Dulebohn said. “And he reached out to us with an extremely incredible amount of lumber that will reduce costs for building a home or a doctor to get veterans back on their feet.”
Dulebohn said the organization is looking at ways to use the wood in the tiny home village VWHRC is building on Third Avenue South for veterans in Myrtle Beach, as well as at the The Hutton House homeless veteran shelter in Little River.
“We’re going to try and utilize it in every way possible, whether that be [building] little decks off of each tiny home, or putting up fencing around property.” Dulebohn said.
Construction on the tiny home village project in Myrtle Beach was impeded in early August when a pallet of two-by-fours and four-by-fours were stolen from the building site. The lumber was partially purchased from and partially donated by Lowes. Dulebohn said the donation from McGowan will help construction at the vet village tremendously.
“It's all patriot wood,” McGowan said proudly, noting that for years, U.S. military flags had flown over the wood.
McGowan is interested in donating more wood to the VWHRC in the future for veteran-built picnic tables and benches made out of his “patriot wood,” and splitting the profit 50/50.
“This is a time period in our society where we need to start refurbishing and reusing wood instead of cutting more forest and more trees,” McGowan said.
You are a wonderful human to do this for us Veterans. Thank you.
