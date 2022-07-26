An Indiana flight school will begin hosting flight training operations at the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).
The Indianapolis-based Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, launched by Republic Airways in 2018, instructs aeronaut hopefuls to pass and exceed the expectations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for commercial pilots, training up to 300 students each year.
“We’ve experienced rapid growth of the LIFT program due to the quantity and quality of students we’ve attracted from all over the country, so we know there is demand to expand our operations outside of the Midwest. South Carolina, and in particular Myrtle Beach, is an ideal location with favorable weather for flying and strong investments being made to its airport infrastructure and surrounding area,” said Ed Bagden, LIFT Director of Operations and Academic Programs.
Negotiations are currently underway between LIFT, MYR, the City of Myrtle Beach and the state for a suitable long-term facility for the flight training program. LIFT plans to begin operations in Myrtle Beach as early as October 2022, sending flight training students from its Indianapolis branch to Myrtle Beach. The airline plans to use a temporary hangar location here for its winter operations. Republic Airways doesn't currently operate out of MYR.
“We are thrilled that Republic Airways has selected Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) as its next location for expansion of LIFT Academy,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “Through LIFT, MYR will welcome pilots in training from all areas of the country, looking to take advantage of the ideal flying weather and our close proximity to other Horry County airports. We look forward to building a great partnership with LIFT Academy and offer a warm welcome to the Grand Strand.”
Myrtle Beach International Airport officials detailed a near $100 million expansion project Thursday that features new parking lots, TSA checkpoints and terminal.
The LIFT flight training program lasts 12 months and lets students operate a fleet of Diamond DA40-NG single-engine aircraft and Diamond DA42-VI twin-engine aircraft with advanced Garmin G1000 avionics. LIFT plans to expand its aircraft fleet to support the new location in Myrtle Beach.
The announcement comes amidst a pilot shortage across the world. In the next 20 years, airlines in North America are expected to need up to 130,000 new pilots, according to market and consumer data firm Statista.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday introduced the “Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act” that would raise the mandatory retirement age for commercial airline pilots from 65 to 67.
“There is a severe and growing pilot shortage in the United States. Every air traveler sees and feels the impact when they go to the airport,” Graham said in a news release. “One of the biggest causes of air delays is a lack of available crews. This summer, if your plane actually leaves on time, you feel like you won the lottery. My legislation extends the mandatory retirement age by two years and will make an immediate and appreciable difference in keeping highly-trained pilots on the job. The traveling public deserves better than what they are currently getting. Our bill moves the needle in the right direction to address the critical pilot shortage.”
The act would require pilots over the age of 65 to maintain a first-class medical certification that would need to be renewed every six months. The retirement age for commercial pilots in the United States was last raised from 60 to 65 by the passing of the “Fair Treatment for Experienced Pilots Act” in 2007.
