An Indiana flight school will begin hosting flight training operations at the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

The Indianapolis-based Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, launched by Republic Airways in 2018, instructs aeronaut hopefuls to pass and exceed the expectations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for commercial pilots, training up to 300 students each year.

“We’ve experienced rapid growth of the LIFT program due to the quantity and quality of students we’ve attracted from all over the country, so we know there is demand to expand our operations outside of the Midwest. South Carolina, and in particular Myrtle Beach, is an ideal location with favorable weather for flying and strong investments being made to its airport infrastructure and surrounding area,” said Ed Bagden, LIFT Director of Operations and Academic Programs.

Negotiations are currently underway between LIFT, MYR, the City of Myrtle Beach and the state for a suitable long-term facility for the flight training program. LIFT plans to begin operations in Myrtle Beach as early as October 2022, sending flight training students from its Indianapolis branch to Myrtle Beach. The airline plans to use a temporary hangar location here for its winter operations. Republic Airways doesn't currently operate out of MYR.

“We are thrilled that Republic Airways has selected Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) as its next location for expansion of LIFT Academy,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “Through LIFT, MYR will welcome pilots in training from all areas of the country, looking to take advantage of the ideal flying weather and our close proximity to other Horry County airports. We look forward to building a great partnership with LIFT Academy and offer a warm welcome to the Grand Strand.”