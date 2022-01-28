Long before the Grand Strand sees I-73, Myrtle Beach may land the tech world's version of an interstate exit.
At least two companies want to build landing stations here for subsea cable, the fiber optic backbone of the global internet. This possibility has raised hopes that the infrastructure could generate a wave of new industry in a community known more for tourism than tech.
“This is equivalent to companies who want to be close to an interstate,” said Sandy Davis, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC), Horry County's industry recruitment arm. “A lot of times people want to be within so many miles of an interstate. This is the same thing for technology. This subsea cable is like their interstate, so they want to be within so many miles of subsea cable.”
About the width of a garden hose, subsea cables are transported by boats that drop them onto the ocean floor, where they stay for decades. Closer to the shore, the cables are buried for protection. This largely invisible network sustains the internet by pulsing data through the cables’ fibers.
Think a cell phone isn't connected to these lines? Consider that while a mobile phone's signal is wirelessly carried to a cell tower, that data then travels via fiber optic cables on land and, eventually, beneath the sea.
Yes, the cloud is really under water.
“They carry all the internet, like 99% of the internet,” said Nicole Starosielski, an associate professor of media, culture and communication at New York University and author of the book "The Undersea Network." "And yet nobody knows about this."
The technology of underwater cables isn't new. In 1850, the first undersea telegraph cable connected England and France, and by 1866 a reliable cable spanned the Atlantic Ocean.
Yet the number of these cables has been increasing since the fiber optic boom of the 1980s. Although historically owned by telecom carriers, entrepreneurs began building cables in the late 1990s to sell the capacity.
By late last year, more than 430 subsea cables were in service, according to the telecommunications market research firm TeleGeography.
In recent years, tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have invested in new cables as the content providers seek to meet the demands of a data-hungry public.
“These are like the big guys that we’re talking about here,” said Anahí Rebatta, a senior analyst with TeleGeography. “These type of companies in particular, they rely on multiple paths of connectivity so they can guarantee a service without any disruption.”
Globally, bandwidth demand tends to double every two years.
“The industry’s just growing because the internet is growing,” Starosielski said. “It’s growing because there are more people communicating across with more data, using more bandwidth across the ocean.… Subsea cables are like a very old technology, and they correlate pretty much directly to intercontinental and international traffic. So if you have more people and more machines communicating across national borders, you know, from the U.S. to Europe or to South America or to the Caribbean, then you’re just going to need more cables.”
State and local officials have not identified the companies negotiating with them about receiving incentives for locating in Horry County, though Davis said she hopes to announce them in the coming months.
Officials have also been tight-lipped about the types of incentives being offered to these firms and exactly where those businesses might build their facilities.
Still, some details have emerged. In November, the search engine power Google announced that it was considering Myrtle Beach as the landing station for its Firmina subsea cable, which will extend from the East Coast to Argentina.
Specifically, Google has considered bringing the cable ashore at Myrtle Beach State Park.
It’s unclear what that launch site would look like, said Sam Queen, director of corporate communications for the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
However, she said in an email that the state is working with a contractor to determine the next steps.
A Google spokesperson declined to comment beyond the statement that was released in November.
“When building infrastructure, we consider many factors like proximity to users and the local community,” that statement reads. “Google has called South Carolina home for 13+ years, with our data center in Berkeley County. We can now confirm we are considering Myrtle Beach as the U.S. landing location for the Firmina subsea cable. Upon completion, the cable will provide a foundation for Google and others to enable faster, more reliable connectivity — helping increase access to remote medicine and education, make it easier for small businesses to sell products online, accelerate advanced scientific research, and more.”
Google’s announcement was celebrated by the S.C. Department of Commerce.
In recent years, Myrtle Beach’s tourism competitor Virginia Beach has emerged as a destination for transoceanic subsea cables, connecting that community with South America and Europe.
Virginia Beach’s economic development office goes so far as to describe the area as a “digital port,” one capable of “shipping data at the highest speed possible around the world and laying the infrastructure to handle the influx of digital traffic.”
“There are some newer cables where the actual landing point is the actual data center,” said Rebatta of TeleGeography. “Look at the case of Virginia Beach. There was nothing, nothing there before. And now with the arrival of these systems, now you’re seeing more … data center development.”
South Carolina officials hope to replicate that success. During a meeting with Myrtle Beach business leaders earlier this month, S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey highlighted the potential impact of landing subsea cable.
“Google is going to create some diversity in their network and their routing, and they’re going to bring that cable into Myrtle Beach,” he said. “That positions us to capitalize on all that internet traffic coming in, and businesses, tech businesses, will be really interested in being close to where that traffic comes in to the United States. And so I think that many businesses that hadn’t thought about looking at Myrtle Beach, Horry County, at this area, to locate, suddenly we’ll be on their map because of the fact that that cable comes in here.”
But why Myrtle Beach? What makes this area well suited for a subsea cable launch site?
“It’s actually quite interesting,” Starosielski said, noting that there are relatively few areas with cable landing sites in the U.S., particularly on the East Coast between New York and Florida. “This is something that is not common.”
Starosielski said the industry’s interest in the area means that many factors have lined up for such a project to work.
For example, the coastal topography must be amenable to the cables and there must be a viable route. Companies considering landing sites even seek such specific details as the distance from the continental shelf to the shoreline and the locations of offshore reefs. Avoiding anchoring spots and fishing zones is also important.
“There are just so many factors that go into a subsea cable landing point that make it really difficult to establish new ones,” Starosielski said. “So the fact that they are actually establishing a new one at Myrtle Beach is quite unique in the history of subsea cabling.”
Rebatta offered a similar assessment. She pointed out that just 10 East Coast cables provide service between the U.S. and Europe and two more are in the planning stages.
Along with Google, the Florida-based subsea cable developer Confluence Networks has also focused on making Myrtle Beach a cable landing site.
Formed in 2019, Confluence is unique in that it is focused not on connecting continents but on linking East Coast landing sites in Virginia Beach, New York, Miami, Jacksonville and Myrtle Beach, where a company news release said it would be “opening a new strategic node.”
“This is a project that you usually don’t hear much about,” Rebatta said. “It’s an interesting project that plans to connect Florida with the Jersey, New York area.”
A big driver behind the tech industry's interest in places like Virginia Beach, Jacksonville and Myrtle Beach is the need for having alternative routes for internet traffic in case one path shuts down.
For example, in 2012 Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc on the telecommunications infrastructure in the Northeast and forced companies to consider the risk of concentrating transatlantic cables in one area. More recently, the Pacific nation of Tonga saw its connection to the world cut off this month when the undersea cable that serves the group of islands was severed by a volcanic eruption.
“They’re looking for new places because they need more diversity in their networks,” Starosielski said. “You can’t right route everything through Miami. If Miami shuts down, the internet is screwed.”
It’s important to note that a company that owns the subsea cable doesn't necessarily run the landing station.
Horry County officials said they have not discussed offering incentives directly to Google or Confluence. The companies in talks with local officials would build facilities to manage the landing sites and possibly a data center. And while these companies may not hire many employees (fewer than 50 workers are proposed for these projects), state and local leaders hope the the landing sites' presence could serve as a magnet for other tech-related businesses.
“Now that we have that facility, we can capitalize on that and bring additional submarine fiber optic cables into the United States here and really create an internet traffic hub,” Lightsey, the commerce secretary, said, adding that the Grand Strand could see growth similar to what’s happened in Virginia. “Those kinds of businesses are part of our future.”
The Grand Strand does have a site set up for a tech park. Located near Myrtle Beach International Airport, the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) is a 460-acre property prepared specifically to accommodate the technology industry.
But even if the cable companies wanted to choose another location, county leaders said they would try to accommodate them.
“Obviously, the county will facilitate and do whatever’s necessary to make it a reality,” said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus, who serves on the EDC’s board. He noted that Myrtle Beach State Park and ITAP are in the same general area.
While some places in the world have established tech parks near subsea cable sites, sometimes landing sites are simply a sort of box on the beach.
The promise of new industry isn't a given, Starosielski said. Whether the community adopts plans for attracting tech businesses and how leaders develop their infrastructure would be critical in creating such a hub.
“That can happen and that has happened,” she said of the tech parks. “But also the opposite thing has happened, like where nothing occurs. … A cable landing gets set up, and it’s just a building, and they just pay taxes and that’s it.”
Take the interstate analogy. Sure, there are giant manufacturers that choose to build their plants near interstate exits.
But some exits are, well, just roads to empty land.
“It doesn’t mean anyone’s going to get off or on," Starosielski said. "But if somebody wanted to set up shop, they could.”
