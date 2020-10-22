Myrtle Beach officials are appealing a judge's decision about how $19 million in hospitality funding should be distributed.
Circuit Court Judge William Seals sided with Horry County Council in an order issued Tuesday. The county maintains the money in question should go back to the cities in which was collected. The county insists those dollars should be used for tourism-related projects and services in the cities because that's how state law says the money should be spent. However, Myrtle Beach officials want to provide half of that money — likely more than $9 million — to the S.C. Bar Foundation, which would use those dollars to provide legal services to the poor.
“We look forward to a final resolution of the lone remaining issue through this appeal,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said in a prepared statement. “The other provisions of the settlement agreement provide a far better arrangement for the City of Myrtle Beach and its residents as they allow the city to keep and use the full amount of the Hospitality Fee collected within the city limits.”
The hospitality fee is a 1.5% levy that was collected on all restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold countywide until a judge forced the county to stop collecting the fee in the municipalities last year.
The fee was originally created to pay for road projects such as S.C. 22 and S.C. 31, but county officials continued collecting the fee once the road debt was paid off. They wanted to use that money for building I-73, a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95. They also hoped to set aside some money for public safety services. That idea frustrated Myrtle Beach officials; they did not want the county collecting a fee inside their borders and using it to pay for county services. Other local cities sided with Myrtle Beach. That dispute prompted the lawsuit.
But last month, the county and all the cities agreed to settle the case. Under the proposed settlement, each city would receive the money collected within its borders minus a 1% administration fee. The county will receive the fees collected in the unincorporated areas. All of the parties agreed to those terms.
The only issue before the court was what should happen with the $19 million that was collected in the cities between when the original road debts were paid off and the moment the court forced the county to stop collecting the fee in municipal borders.
The county had already agreed to give that money to the cities, but the two sides disagreed on how it should be distributed.
Under the cities' proposal, a "common fund" would be established to allow people who had been unlawfully charged the fee to present receipts showing that they were due reimbursement. After six months, the money left over would be divided evenly between the cities and the bar foundation, the charitable arm of the S.C. Bar Association.
The county, however, wants to provide all of the money to the cities based on where the funds were collected. The county maintains "it is impractical if not impossible to reach all members of the alleged putative class," according to court filings, therefore all the money should go back to the cities.
Seals agreed with the county's position.
"Those visitors (from near and far) paid the Hospitality Fee by staying in over 425 hotels, visiting over 1,800 restaurants, not including fast food restaurants, and using various other entertainment venues," the judge wrote. "Further, available public information from the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce indicates that people from all over the country and indeed the world came to Myrtle Beach during that period and paid this tax, and it is impossible to determine who they all are and how to advise them of this settlement. Also, many of the people would have very small claims, since the Hospitality Fee monies at issue represent only 1.5% of their total bill."
The city filed its notice of appeal with the S.C. Court of Appeals. The city also filed a motion with the S.C. Supreme Court requesting an "expedited review" of the appeal by the state's highest court.
The city is focusing on Seals' interpretation of the state's rules of civil procedure. In class action settlements, there is a rule that deals with residual funding. According to that rule, not less than 50% of that money must be distributed to the S.C. Bar Foundation to support legal services for low income residents. However, Seals' interpretation of the rules is that he has authority to approve a settlement that doesn't create residual funds.
Seals noted that there's no applicable case law here because the rule in question was adopted in 2016. The judge wrote that he based his decision on "the inherent authority of courts in class action settlements," the rules of civil procedure and case law from across the country. The judge also noted that state law requires hospitality fee money to pay for tourism-related projects, not legal services, and finding people who unnecessarily paid the hospitality fee would be a nearly impossible task.
City officials contend the appeal is about those who were improperly charged the fee.
"This appeal is necessary to finally determine the rights of the other members of the class – those who paid the Hospitality Fee to Horry County during the period when it was in dispute – regarding distribution of the portion of the $19 million common fund that was not otherwise resolved by the settlement agreement," the city said in a Thursday release.
Both the city and the county have said the appeal will not impact the other parts of the settlement, which will allow the fee to again be collected countywide.
"Everything else is agreed," Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. "This would be the only thing. … All they would be doing is saying, 'Of that $18 million pie, it can be divided up the way the city wants it' if they win. It would not affect what the county and the other cities are doing as far as collecting."
Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones said there's no date set yet for resuming collections in the cities, but she's hoping it will happen by January. Jones said her office will work with the cities and the business owners on a smooth transition.
