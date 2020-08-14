Horry County and Myrtle Beach leaders likely won’t be able to reach a settlement in the hospitality fee case before next week’s state Supreme Court hearing, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said Friday.
The two sides have been in settlement negotiations this week, but Gardner said there is “close to zero chance” of a deal being reached before oral arguments in front of the state’s highest court on Wednesday.
“We are closer,” the chairman said. “Everybody’s moving in the right direction. … I just don’t think we’ll have it by Wednesday.”
Earlier this week, Gardner said that if the two sides could not come to an agreement before Wednesday's hearing they would likely let the judges decide the case. However, he has noted that the two parties could still resolve the dispute after the hearing as long as they do so before the court makes its ruling.
One of the hurdles for the parties is that the county wants all of the municipalities in Horry to approve the deal, and coordinating that effort could prove difficult. Despite the challenges, Gardner said he’s still optimistic the case can be settled.
“We are continuing to work together,” he said.
The case has continued for nearly 18 months. Myrtle Beach sued the county in 2019 over the county’s hospitality fee, a 1.5% levy that had traditionally been collected countywide on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and admission tickets. City officials objected to the county collecting the fee in the city limits without the city’s consent. The courts have generally ruled in the city’s favor, and the county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
Multiple other Grand Strand cities have supported Myrtle Beach’s position.
The two sides appeared close to a settlement last fall, but when the respective councils voted on the deal, Horry County Council sought to make two changes. County leaders wanted all Grand Strand cities to support the proposal — Loris and Conway didn’t even vote on it — and they refused to pay attorney fees with hospitality fee money.
The city refused to accept those terms. The legal fees have continued to be a sticking point for some county council members who have said they remain opposed to spending millions on lawyers in this case.
So far, city officials have not commented on the latest negotiations, saying they typically don’t discuss pending litigation.
In recent weeks, several members from each council have met privately to discuss settlement possibilities. Neither side had a quorum, meaning the meetings did not require public notice.
Both Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council have also talked about settlement possibilities in closed-door sessions at their meetings this month.
This case was originally scheduled to go before the supreme court in March, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Wednesday's oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m.
