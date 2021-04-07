Frontier airlines on Wednesday announced it would add three more direct flights from Myrtle Beach International Airport, giving the airport 53 direct markets to serve this summer.

Frontier, which already has direct flights to Denver, Colorado, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Trenton, New Jersey and Long Island, New York, will also start service to Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, and T.F Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island.

Flights to Buffalo start June 11 and will fly twice a week. Flights to Portland happen once a week starting June 12, and twice-a-week flights to Providence will start on June 10.

“Fifty-three nonstops is important not just for our visitors but for our residents, for our community,” said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan. “This means outbound, all the places we can go. All the family, all the friends that we can visit. I actually grew up in a small town just north of Providence, Rhode Island, and I have a lot of family and friends that still live in Providence, so I’m very, very excited about this announcement today as well as the rest of my relatives that live up in the Maine area as well, and Portland, and Buffalo.”

In 2019, just over 1.3 million people flew out of MYR. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that number dropped to less than 558,000. Riordan said Frontier’s expansion was a vote of confidence for the area’s recovery. The airport is also working on a master plan update and expects to be undersized for the number of people traveling through it the next few years.

Last month, Southwest Airlines announced it would come to Myrtle Beach with direct flights from 10 cities, making them the 9th airline to operate out of MYR.

“We really are very focused this year on recovery,” Riordan said. “Last year was a very difficult year. We were not able to welcome as many visitors. Our businesses suffered. We had just a really tough year. But this year, the sun is shining and brighter days are absolutely ahead.”