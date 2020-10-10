A 27 year-old man from Murrells Inlet died from injuries sustained during a boating incident in the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday afternoon, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews including their marine rescue and dive team were called around 4:45 p.m. for an overturned boat in the area of Silvers Creek on the intracoastal below Bucksport Marina.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating, HCFR said.
The coroner's office said the victim's identity would be released after his family was notified.
