A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Thursday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on S.C. 544 south of Myrtle Beach when it ran off the road, struck a curve, struck a sign and spilled over. No other vehicles were involved, he said.
The wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. near Beaver Run Boulevard, Pye said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased.
